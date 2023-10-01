Advertisement
Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Oct 2023

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Oct 2023

Articles
Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Oct 2023

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Oct 2023

The Infinix Zero Ultra will be available on the market. The phone has a amazing features and specs.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and a 2.5 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called Mali-G68 MC4.

The Zero Ultra has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6.8 inches display and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery capacity.

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 68,999/-

Infinix Zero Ultra specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 12
Dimensions165.5 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm – (Coslight Silver), 165.5 x 75.1 x 9.2 mm – (Genesis Noir)
Weight213 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursCoslight Silver, Genesis Noir
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMain200 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/1.22″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), AF + 2 MP, Dual LED Flash, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps)
Front32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 180W, 100% in 12 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

