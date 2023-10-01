Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & specs – Oct 2023

The Infinix Zero Ultra will be available on the market. The phone has a amazing features and specs.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and a 2.5 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called Mali-G68 MC4.

The Zero Ultra has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space.

The Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6.8 inches display and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery capacity.

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 68,999/-

Infinix Zero Ultra specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 12 Dimensions 165.5 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm – (Coslight Silver), 165.5 x 75.1 x 9.2 mm – (Genesis Noir) Weight 213 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Coslight Silver, Genesis Noir FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm ) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~387 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main 200 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/1.22″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), AF + 2 MP, Dual LED Flash, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps) Front 32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 180W, 100% in 12 min (advertised)

