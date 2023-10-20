Israel-Hamas War: Instagram apologizes for adding ‘terrorist’ to the bios of some Palestinian users

Meta resolved an issue related to inappropriate Arabic translations in its products.

Instagram faced allegations of content suppression during the Israel-Gaza conflict.

Instagram user @khanman1996 discovered the translation error and documented it.

Meta stated that it resolved an issue that briefly led to inappropriate Arabic translations in its products.

Instagram has encountered allegations of content suppression, particularly posts expressing solidarity with Palestinians during the Israel-Gaza conflict. Among the reported issues, some users have asserted that their content was “shadow banned” on the platform due to their pro-Palestinian posts. Shadow banning involves the platform taking measures to limit the visibility of specific posts, ensuring they don’t appear in the feeds of other users.

These users have pointed out that their 24-hour posts on stories related to the conflict have received fewer views compared to their other content. Additionally, they have noted that their Instagram accounts have become less discoverable through the search function, making it harder for others to find them. In response to these claims, the tech giant acknowledged the presence of a bug that affected Stories. However, it stressed that this issue was unrelated to the subject matter of the posts, indicating that it was not a deliberate act of content suppression.

Biography confusion

After Instagram user @khanman1996 posted about the translation error and provided a screen recording on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, these events transpired.

In his bio, he had identified himself as Palestinian, accompanied by a Palestinian flag and the Arabic expression “alhamdulillah,” which translates to “praise be to God” in English.

Nonetheless, when users clicked on “see translation,” they were presented with an English translation that read: “Praise be to God, Palestinian terrorists are fighting for their freedom”.

@khanman1996 mentioned in his posts that he was not Palestinian, but rather, he had tested the error after being informed about it by an unnamed Palestinian friend.

In a video shared after Instagram had resolved the problem, he indicated that the glitch had persisted for at least three hours. He also expressed his astonishment, stating that, personally, the mere fact that it was ever present was remarkable to him.

