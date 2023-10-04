Itel A49 price in Pakistan & specification

The Itel A49 smartphone is currently available for purchase on the market. The smartphone has a 1.4 GHz Octa-Core processor. This device also has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU under the hood and 255 PPI.

The Itel A49 comes with a 6.6-inch screen with a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and full HD. The device has 32 GB of built-in storage and 2 GB of RAM.

This phone has one camera at the back with a 5 MP + AI lens. The front camera is also 5 megapixels and helps users take great selfies and make video calls. The Itel A49 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, and the operating system is Android 11.0.

Itel A49 price in Pakistan

itel A49 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Itel A49 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 1.4 Ghz Quad Core DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~255 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 128GB) CAMERA Main Dual 5 MP + AI lens, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh