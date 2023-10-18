Advertisement
itel A70 price in Pakistan & specifications

itel A70 price in Pakistan & specifications

itel A70 price in Pakistan & specifications

itel A70

Itel recently introduced the budget-friendly A70 series of smartphones, which offer powerful features at an affordable price.

The device is powered by a Spreadtrum T603 chipset and a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the PowerVR GE8322.

It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The Itel A70 features an 8 MP + 0.3 MP dual rear camera setup and a single 5 MP front-facing selfie camera.

The gadget includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot up to 128 GB.

The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery capacity.

itel A70 price in Pakistan

itel A70 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-

itel A70 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Green, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Quad Core
ChipsetSpreadtrum T603
GPUPowerVR GE8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 8 MP + 0.3 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

