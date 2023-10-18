itel A70 price in Pakistan & specifications

Itel recently introduced the budget-friendly A70 series of smartphones, which offer powerful features at an affordable price.

The device is powered by a Spreadtrum T603 chipset and a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the PowerVR GE8322.

It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The Itel A70 features an 8 MP + 0.3 MP dual rear camera setup and a single 5 MP front-facing selfie camera.

The gadget includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot up to 128 GB.

Advertisement

The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery capacity.

Also Read Itel A49 price in Pakistan & specification The Itel A49 smartphone is currently available for purchase on the market....

itel A70 price in Pakistan

itel A70 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-

itel A70 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Green, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.8 Ghz Quad Core Chipset Spreadtrum T603 GPU PowerVR GE8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports upto 128GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 8 MP + 0.3 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps , Gmail, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”