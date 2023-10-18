itel A70 price in Pakistan & specifications

Itel A49 price in Pakistan & specification
The Itel A49 smartphone is currently available for purchase on the market....
Itel recently introduced the budget-friendly A70 series of smartphones, which offer powerful features at an affordable price.
The device is powered by a Spreadtrum T603 chipset and a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor. The GPU is called the PowerVR GE8322.
It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.
The gadget includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, expandable via a microSD card slot up to 128 GB.
The smartphone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery capacity.
itel A70 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue, Green, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Quad Core
|Chipset
|Spreadtrum T603
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 8 MP + 0.3 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
