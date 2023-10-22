Latest PTA Tax 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra

Samsung is a top smartphone company, leading the Pakistani market with robust sales.

High demand is driving up prices, making all Samsung models, including the Galaxy A23, more expensive.

The amount of tax varies depending on factors like the smartphone’s value and type.

Government agencies have levied multiple taxes on electronic devices, including customs fees, sales tax, and withholding tax. The specific tax amounts depend on various factors, such as the value and type of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Latest PTA Tax

Samsung Galaxy S23

Rs99,800 (On Passport) Rs 110,500 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Rs127,000 (On Passport) Rs145,801 (On ID Card)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tax Payable:

Rs131,000 (On Passport) Rs152,424 (On ID Card)

