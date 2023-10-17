Advertisement
Mercedes-Benz conducts historic public crash test of EVs

Mercedes-Benz conducts historic public crash test of EVs

Mercedes-Benz recently made a significant stride in addressing safety concerns surrounding electric vehicles (EVs) with a unique and realistic crash test. In this groundbreaking experiment, two of their EVs, the EQA and EQS SUVs, were intentionally crashed into each other in a head-on collision scenario.

What sets this test apart is its departure from the conventional New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) crash tests, which tend to be less severe. The test’s crucial feature was the 50 percent overlap, meaning the vehicles did not collide directly head-on but at an angle.

This is vital because real-world accidents often involve such oblique angles, and the test aimed to replicate these scenarios more accurately.

Both vehicles were traveling at approximately 34.7 mph (56 km/h) when they collided. This collision test enabled Mercedes-Benz to collect valuable data about how these electric vehicles perform in a more lifelike crash scenario, with a particular focus on safety aspects.

This type of real-world testing is crucial for ensuring the continual development and enhancement of EV safety features, ultimately fostering trust in these cleaner and more sustainable modes of transportation.

Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to this initiative reflects a broader industry effort to make EVs not only environmentally friendly but also as safe as traditional vehicles, further driving their adoption in the market.

