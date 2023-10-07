Nokia C21, a stylish new phone launched in Pakistan

The Nokia C21 has arrived in Pakistan after a long wait.

It is a budget-friendly phone with a classic Nokia design.

The phone has an 8 MP main camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera.

After a prolonged period of quiet since its worldwide debut at MWC 2022, HMD Global’s Nokia C21 has at last arrived in Pakistan. The standard model embraces Nokia‘s classic design approach, including a substantial chin and nostalgic bezels.

With a comfortable price tag of Rs 16,000/-, the smartphone aims to provide dependable performance without being overly expensive. The Nokia C21 is powered by the UNISOC SC9863A, an octa-core chipset with an older 28nm architecture. While its 1.6GHz maximum speed may not set speed records, when paired with the streamlined Android 11 Go Edition, it promises a smooth user experience.

In line with Nokia’s pledge, the C21 is set to receive two years of software and security updates. The Pakistani version comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (eMMC 5.1). However, users have the option to expand their storage with the dedicated MicroSD slot if they require additional space.

The rear of Nokia‘s affordable new model presents an interesting sight. Within a curved module, you’ll find an 8MP main camera along with a flash. When you flip it over, you’ll find a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. Right next to it is the fingerprint sensor for biometric security, and there’s also a rear-facing speaker grille.

Running the device is a 3000mAh battery, although it’s charged through the older Micro-USB port. The screen measures 6.5 inches diagonally and features a subtle notch, providing visuals in HD+ clarity with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

If you’re considering its appearance, it comes in elegant colors like dark blue and warm gray. With a price tag of Rs 16,000, the Nokia C21 appears ready to provide a combination of nostalgia and practicality for budget-conscious consumers.

