Edition: English
Edition: English

Nokia XR21 Limited-Edition Launched with IP69K Rating

Nokia XR21 Limited-Edition Launched with IP69K Rating

Nokia XR21 Limited-Edition Launched with IP69K Rating

Nokia XR21 Limited-Edition Launched with IP69K Rating

  • HMD Global begins manufacturing the Limited Edition Nokia XR21 in Hungary.
  • The Limited Edition XR21 is ultra-exclusive, with only 50 units available for purchase.
  • Each phone is individually engraved and presented with a frosted platinum finish.
As promised earlier, HMD Global is strengthening Europe’s 5G smartphone market. Specifically, they have begun manufacturing the Limited Edition Nokia XR21 in Hungary, marking HMD’s entry into European production.

Nokia XR21 Limited-Edition Launched with IP69K Rating

Nokia XR21 Limited-Edition Launched with IP69K Rating

Here’s the twist: it’s an ultra-exclusive release, limited to just 50 units of the Nokia XR21, with only 30 available for purchase. Each phone is individually engraved and presented in a Frosted Platinum finish. The package also includes a special edition box, making it a truly remarkable item.

Since May, the Nokia XR21 has gained significant attention, primarily due to its robust design. With MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and the top-tier IP69K rating, this phone is like a fortress, offering exceptional protection against water and dust.

Look at the screen, and you’ll discover a vibrant 6.49-inch IPS display with FHD+ resolution, enhanced by a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and extra protection from Gorilla Glass Victus. The Nokia flagship features a punch-hole cutout for a seamless visual experience without any interruptions.

Nokia XR21 Limited-Edition Launched with IP69K Rating

Nokia XR21 Limited-Edition Launched with IP69K Rating

In terms of performance, the Nokia XR21 is driven by a Snapdragon 695 processor and boasts a dual camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary lens and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It runs on a 4,800mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and comes with the latest Android 12 operating system.

The exclusive Limited Edition Nokia XR21 is set to be available for €699/£599 (~PKR 204,000) in multiple European countries. If the Frosted Platinum color isn’t your preference, HMD also offers a classic black version of the standard Nokia XR21, with a slightly lower price tag of €649/£549 (~PKR 187,000), and it will be available soon.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

