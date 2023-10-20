OnePlus 10 Pro Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a flagship smartphone that boasts cutting-edge features in a sleek and premium design.

With a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, it offers vibrant colors and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience.

Powered by the latest Snapdragon processor, it delivers exceptional performance for multitasking and gaming. The device comes with a versatile quad-camera system, including a high-resolution primary sensor and ultra-wide-angle lens, ensuring stunning photos and videos.

It supports 5G connectivity, has a generous battery capacity, and fast charging capabilities. OxygenOS, based on Android, provides a clean and user-friendly interface.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a top-tier smartphone designed for those who demand excellence in both performance and design.

Advertisement

OnePlus 10 Pro Price in UAE

The OnePlus 10 Pro Price in UAE is AED 2700.00/-

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm Weight 200 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition) Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, Auto,HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 80W, 1-100% in 32 min, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Infinix Zero 30 price in UAE and specifications Infinix plans to unveil the Zero 30 series in the next few...