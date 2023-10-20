OnePlus 10 Pro Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Infinix Zero 30 price in UAE and specifications
The OnePlus 10 Pro is a flagship smartphone that boasts cutting-edge features in a sleek and premium design.
With a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, it offers vibrant colors and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience.
Powered by the latest Snapdragon processor, it delivers exceptional performance for multitasking and gaming. The device comes with a versatile quad-camera system, including a high-resolution primary sensor and ultra-wide-angle lens, ensuring stunning photos and videos.
It supports 5G connectivity, has a generous battery capacity, and fast charging capabilities. OxygenOS, based on Android, provides a clean and user-friendly interface.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is a top-tier smartphone designed for those who demand excellence in both performance and design.
The OnePlus 10 Pro Price in UAE is AED 2700.00/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163 x 73.9 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|200 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Volcanic Black, Emerald Forest, Panda White (Extreme Edition)
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO2 AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.43″, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3.3x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.76″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@30fps, 4K@30/60/120fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.74″, Auto,HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W, 1-100% in 32 min, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery
