OnePlus Folding Phone price in Pakistan & features – Oct 2023

OnePlus is developing a folding phone.

The phone is expected to have a large foldable OLED display.

The phone will likely have a powerful chipset and camera system.

Advertisement

The smartphone industry has witnessed remarkable innovations over the years, and folding phones are one of the latest trends to capture the imagination of tech enthusiasts. OnePlus, known for its high-quality smartphones, has also ventured into this exciting territory with its folding phone offering.

Foldable phones are known for their innovative displays. The OnePlus Folding Phone is expected to feature a flexible OLED display, possibly around 7.0 to 7.5 inches when unfolded, providing ample screen real estate for various applications and multitasking.

OnePlus is known for its sleek and premium design aesthetics. The folding phone is likely to embody OnePlus’s commitment to quality and style.

OnePlus devices are renowned for their powerful performance. It is likely that the folding phone will be equipped with a high-performance chipset, ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and overall responsiveness.

OnePlus places a strong emphasis on camera quality in its smartphones. Expect the OnePlus Folding Phone to feature a capable camera system, likely with multiple lenses and advanced photography features.

Also Read Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan & features – October 2023 The Vivo Y200 has a 6.35-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The smartphone...

Advertisement

Given the larger display and increased power requirements of folding phones, the OnePlus Folding Phone is likely to come with a robust battery that can last through a full day of usage.

OnePlus Folding Phone price in Pakistan

OnePlus Folding Phone price in Pakistan is epected to be Rs, 257,399.

OnePlus Folding Phone specifications

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced Not announced yet Status Rumored

BODY Dimensions – Weight – SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Stylus support

DISPLAY Type Foldable LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+ Size 7.8 inches, 195.7 cm2 (~105.4% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 2268 x 2440 pixels (~427 ppi density) Cover display:

AMOLED, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

6.31 inches, 1116 x 2484 pixels, 20:9 ratio

PLATFORM OS Android 13, ColorOS 13 Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 740

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM UFS 4.0

MAIN CAMERA Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

Advertisement

48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 115˚ (ultrawide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, AF Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR

SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/3.14″

Cover camera:

20 MP Features HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers (Dolby support) 3.5mm jack No

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, tri-band Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD Positioning GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5) NFC Yes, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM Radio No USB USB Type-C, OTG

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, dual gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable Charging 80W wired

10W reverse wired

MISC Colors Black, Green, White

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”