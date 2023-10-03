Advertisement
OnePlus Folding Phone price in Pakistan & features – Oct 2023

Articles
  • OnePlus is developing a folding phone.
  • The phone is expected to have a large foldable OLED display.
  • The phone will likely have a powerful chipset and camera system.
The smartphone industry has witnessed remarkable innovations over the years, and folding phones are one of the latest trends to capture the imagination of tech enthusiasts. OnePlus, known for its high-quality smartphones, has also ventured into this exciting territory with its folding phone offering.

Foldable phones are known for their innovative displays. The OnePlus Folding Phone is expected to feature a flexible OLED display, possibly around 7.0 to 7.5 inches when unfolded, providing ample screen real estate for various applications and multitasking.

OnePlus is known for its sleek and premium design aesthetics. The folding phone is likely to embody OnePlus’s commitment to quality and style.

OnePlus devices are renowned for their powerful performance. It is likely that the folding phone will be equipped with a high-performance chipset, ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and overall responsiveness.

OnePlus places a strong emphasis on camera quality in its smartphones. Expect the OnePlus Folding Phone to feature a capable camera system, likely with multiple lenses and advanced photography features.

Also Read

Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan & features – October 2023
Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan & features – October 2023

The Vivo Y200 has a 6.35-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The smartphone...

Given the larger display and increased power requirements of folding phones, the OnePlus Folding Phone is likely to come with a robust battery that can last through a full day of usage.

OnePlus Folding Phone price in Pakistan

OnePlus Folding Phone price in Pakistan is epected to be Rs, 257,399.

OnePlus Folding Phone specifications

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
LAUNCHAnnouncedNot announced yet
StatusRumored
BODYDimensions
Weight
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Stylus support
DISPLAYTypeFoldable LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
Size7.8 inches, 195.7 cm2 (~105.4% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution2268 x 2440 pixels (~427 ppi density)
Cover display:
AMOLED, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
6.31 inches, 1116 x 2484 pixels, 20:9 ratio
PLATFORMOSAndroid 13, ColorOS 13
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPUAdreno 740
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
UFS 4.0
MAIN CAMERATriple50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm, 2x optical zoom, PDAF
48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 115˚ (ultrawide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, AF
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
Video4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR
SELFIE CAMERASingle32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/3.14″
Cover camera:
20 MP
FeaturesHDR, panorama
Video1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers (Dolby support)
3.5mm jackNo
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, tri-band
Bluetooth5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
PositioningGPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
NFCYes, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C, OTG
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, dual gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable
Charging80W wired
10W reverse wired
MISCColorsBlack, Green, White

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

