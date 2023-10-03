OnePlus Folding Phone price in Pakistan & features – Oct 2023

Vivo Y200 price in Pakistan & features – October 2023
The smartphone industry has witnessed remarkable innovations over the years, and folding phones are one of the latest trends to capture the imagination of tech enthusiasts. OnePlus, known for its high-quality smartphones, has also ventured into this exciting territory with its folding phone offering.
Foldable phones are known for their innovative displays. The OnePlus Folding Phone is expected to feature a flexible OLED display, possibly around 7.0 to 7.5 inches when unfolded, providing ample screen real estate for various applications and multitasking.
OnePlus is known for its sleek and premium design aesthetics. The folding phone is likely to embody OnePlus’s commitment to quality and style.
OnePlus devices are renowned for their powerful performance. It is likely that the folding phone will be equipped with a high-performance chipset, ensuring smooth multitasking, gaming, and overall responsiveness.
OnePlus places a strong emphasis on camera quality in its smartphones. Expect the OnePlus Folding Phone to feature a capable camera system, likely with multiple lenses and advanced photography features.
Given the larger display and increased power requirements of folding phones, the OnePlus Folding Phone is likely to come with a robust battery that can last through a full day of usage.
OnePlus Folding Phone price in Pakistan is epected to be Rs, 257,399.
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|Not announced yet
|Status
|Rumored
|BODY
|Dimensions
|–
|Weight
|–
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Stylus support
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Foldable LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+
|Size
|7.8 inches, 195.7 cm2 (~105.4% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|2268 x 2440 pixels (~427 ppi density)
|Cover display:
AMOLED, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
6.31 inches, 1116 x 2484 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13, ColorOS 13
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
|UFS 4.0
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm, 2x optical zoom, PDAF
48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 115˚ (ultrawide), 1/2″, 0.8µm, AF
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/3.14″
Cover camera:
20 MP
|Features
|HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers (Dolby support)
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, tri-band
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|Positioning
|GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
|NFC
|Yes, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, dual gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|80W wired
10W reverse wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Black, Green, White
