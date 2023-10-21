Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan & Special Features

The Oppo A17 will be available soon. The Mediatek Helio G35, one of the newest chipsets for smartphones, will run the phone. The processor in the Oppo A17 has an octa-core architecture. This new phone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The battery in the phone can hold 5,000 mAh. The back of the A17 has two cameras that are 50 MP and 2 MP, and the front will have a 5 MP camera.

Oppo A17 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A17 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Oppo A17 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions164.2 x 75.6 x 8.3 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMidnight Black, Lake Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765 Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
