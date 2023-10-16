Oppo A18 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

The Oppo A18 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

The device includes a 13-megapixel primary camera.

Oppo, a well-known player in the smartphone market, has consistently delivered a range of options to cater to various consumer needs. The Oppo A18, a new addition to their lineup, is no exception. With its competitive price and impressive specifications, it has quickly gained attention in the UAE market.

The Oppo A18 boasts a sleek and modern design. It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. While it may not offer the highest resolution on the market, the display is vibrant and provides a pleasant viewing experience for everyday tasks.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 (12-nm) octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. This combination provides a smooth and responsive user experience for most day-to-day tasks and allows for light gaming.

The device comes with 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. This additional storage capacity is particularly useful for users who want to store a significant number of photos, videos, and apps.

The Oppo A18 features a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor for bokeh effects. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera. While it may not compete with flagship devices in terms of camera capabilities, it is more than capable of capturing decent photos and videos for social media and everyday use.

Powering the Oppo A18 is a 4230mAh battery, which can easily last a full day with moderate usage. The phone also supports standard 10W charging.

Oppo A18 latest Price in UAE

Oppo A18 latest Price in UAE is around 499. AED

Oppo A18 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13.1 Dimensions 163.7 x 75 x 8.2 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Black and Glowing Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Arm Mali-G52 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 720 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+4GB virtual RAM) Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP54, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

