Oppo A18 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Oppo Reno 10 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
Oppo, a well-known player in the smartphone market, has consistently delivered a range of options to cater to various consumer needs. The Oppo A18, a new addition to their lineup, is no exception. With its competitive price and impressive specifications, it has quickly gained attention in the UAE market.
The Oppo A18 boasts a sleek and modern design. It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. While it may not offer the highest resolution on the market, the display is vibrant and provides a pleasant viewing experience for everyday tasks.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 (12-nm) octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. This combination provides a smooth and responsive user experience for most day-to-day tasks and allows for light gaming.
The device comes with 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. This additional storage capacity is particularly useful for users who want to store a significant number of photos, videos, and apps.
The Oppo A18 features a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor for bokeh effects. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera. While it may not compete with flagship devices in terms of camera capabilities, it is more than capable of capturing decent photos and videos for social media and everyday use.
Powering the Oppo A18 is a 4230mAh battery, which can easily last a full day with moderate usage. The phone also supports standard 10W charging.
Oppo A18 latest Price in UAE is around 499. AED
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13.1
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Black and Glowing Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G52
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 720 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+4GB virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP54, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
