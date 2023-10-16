Advertisement
Oppo A18 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
Oppo A18 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

  • The Oppo A18 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.
  • The device includes a 13-megapixel primary camera.
Oppo, a well-known player in the smartphone market, has consistently delivered a range of options to cater to various consumer needs. The Oppo A18, a new addition to their lineup, is no exception. With its competitive price and impressive specifications, it has quickly gained attention in the UAE market.

The Oppo A18 boasts a sleek and modern design. It features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. While it may not offer the highest resolution on the market, the display is vibrant and provides a pleasant viewing experience for everyday tasks.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 (12-nm) octa-core processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. This combination provides a smooth and responsive user experience for most day-to-day tasks and allows for light gaming.

The device comes with 64GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. This additional storage capacity is particularly useful for users who want to store a significant number of photos, videos, and apps.

The Oppo A18 features a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 13 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor for bokeh effects. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera. While it may not compete with flagship devices in terms of camera capabilities, it is more than capable of capturing decent photos and videos for social media and everyday use.

Powering the Oppo A18 is a 4230mAh battery, which can easily last a full day with moderate usage. The phone also supports standard 10W charging.

Oppo A18 latest Price in UAE

Oppo A18 latest Price in UAE is around 499. AED

Oppo A18 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13.1
Dimensions163.7 x 75 x 8.2 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Black and Glowing Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769 Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUArm Mali-G52
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 720 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+4GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP54, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

