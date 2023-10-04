Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Oppo A54 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone designed to meet your everyday mobile needs. Its 6.51-inch IPS LCD display offers vibrant visuals and a smooth user experience.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and 4GB of RAM, ensuring efficient multitasking and app performance.

Capture stunning photos and videos with the versatile quad-camera setup, featuring a 13MP main camera, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front camera for selfies.

The A54 boasts a large 5,000mAh battery that provides all-day power, and it supports 18W fast charging for quick top-ups.

With 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD), you’ll have ample space for your apps and media.

The Oppo A54 runs on ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10, offering a smooth and customizable user interface. It also features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Oppo A54 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163. 6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

