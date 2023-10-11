Oppo A54 Price in UAE – Oct 2023

Oppo A54 Price in UAE – Oct 2023

Oppo A54 Price in UAE – Oct 2023

Oppo A54 Price in UAE – Oct 2023

The Oppo A54 is a versatile mid-range smartphone that offers a compelling set of features. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, providing vibrant visuals and a smooth touch experience. Under the hood, it’s powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, which ensures efficient performance for everyday tasks and light gaming.

One of its standout features is the camera system, including a 13MP primary camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, delivering decent photography capabilities. The front-facing 16MP camera captures clear selfies.

With a generous 5,000mAh battery, the Oppo A54 offers long-lasting usage on a single charge. It also supports 18W fast charging for quick refueling. Additionally, it comes with a fingerprint sensor and runs on ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 11, providing a user-friendly interface. The device is a great choice for those seeking a reliable and affordable smartphone for their daily needs.

Oppo A54 Price in UAE

The Oppo A54 price in UAE is AED 519.00/-

Oppo A54 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Black, Starry Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

