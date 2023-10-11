Oppo A54 Price in UAE – Oct 2023

The Oppo A54 is a versatile mid-range smartphone that offers a compelling set of features. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, providing vibrant visuals and a smooth touch experience. Under the hood, it’s powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, which ensures efficient performance for everyday tasks and light gaming.

One of its standout features is the camera system, including a 13MP primary camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, delivering decent photography capabilities. The front-facing 16MP camera captures clear selfies.

With a generous 5,000mAh battery, the Oppo A54 offers long-lasting usage on a single charge. It also supports 18W fast charging for quick refueling. Additionally, it comes with a fingerprint sensor and runs on ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 11, providing a user-friendly interface. The device is a great choice for those seeking a reliable and affordable smartphone for their daily needs.

Oppo A54 Price in UAE

The Oppo A54 price in UAE is AED 519.00/-

Oppo A54 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163. 6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

