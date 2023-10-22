Oppo A54 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Infinix Zero 30 price in UAE and specifications
The Oppo A54 is a mid-range smartphone that offers a balanced set of features. It sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution, delivering clear visuals.
Powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and available in various RAM and storage configurations, it provides smooth performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming.
The phone boasts a quad-camera system, with a 13MP primary lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front camera for selfies. A generous 5,000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, and 18W fast charging keeps you powered up.
Running on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10, the Oppo A54 offers a user-friendly experience. It’s a reliable choice for users seeking a budget-friendly smartphone with decent performance and a capable camera system.
The Oppo A54 price in UAE is AED 519.00/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Crystal Black, Starry Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
