Oppo A54 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Oppo A54 is a mid-range smartphone that offers a balanced set of features. It sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution, delivering clear visuals.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and available in various RAM and storage configurations, it provides smooth performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming.

The phone boasts a quad-camera system, with a 13MP primary lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front camera for selfies. A generous 5,000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, and 18W fast charging keeps you powered up.

Running on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10, the Oppo A54 offers a user-friendly experience. It’s a reliable choice for users seeking a budget-friendly smartphone with decent performance and a capable camera system.

Oppo A54 price in UAE

Advertisement

The Oppo A54 price in UAE is AED 519.00/-

Oppo A54 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Infinix Zero 30 price in UAE and specifications Infinix plans to unveil the Zero 30 series in the next few...