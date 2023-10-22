Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A54 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Oppo A54 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A54 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Oppo A54 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Advertisement

The Oppo A54 is a mid-range smartphone that offers a balanced set of features. It sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution, delivering clear visuals.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and available in various RAM and storage configurations, it provides smooth performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming.

The phone boasts a quad-camera system, with a 13MP primary lens, 2MP macro lens, 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP front camera for selfies. A generous 5,000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, and 18W fast charging keeps you powered up.

Running on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10, the Oppo A54 offers a user-friendly experience. It’s a reliable choice for users seeking a budget-friendly smartphone with decent performance and a capable camera system.

Oppo A54 price in UAE

Advertisement

The Oppo A54 price in UAE is AED 519.00/-

Oppo A54 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Black, Starry Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Infinix Zero 30 price in UAE and specifications
Infinix Zero 30 price in UAE and specifications

Infinix plans to unveil the Zero 30 series in the next few...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story