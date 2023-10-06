Oppo A58 Unveiled with 50MP Camera & 33W Fast Charging

Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Oppo A58 was first introduced in Indonesia and later expanded its availability to various Asian regions. Now, it has made its way into the Australian market, garnering international interest. Let’s delve into what this device offers.
In terms of design, the Oppo A58 ticks all the right boxes. It features a stylish, shiny, and sleek appearance and comes in two color options: Glowing Black and Dazzling Green. With its smooth, curved edges, the design not only looks appealing but also provides a comfortable grip.
Now, let’s focus on the heart of the matter. While many smartphones are chasing the 5G trend, the A58 is content with 4G connectivity. It is powered by a reliable octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, combined with a robust 6GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB of storage (expandable up to an impressive 1TB with a MicroSD card), making it a formidable multitasking powerhouse.
The display of the new Oppo 4G smartphone is noteworthy as well. It features a spacious 6.72-inch screen with a sharp resolution of 2,400 x 1080p, and it boasts a 180Hz touch sampling rate. With a peak brightness of 680 nits, using it outdoors should be effortless.
Oppo has also prioritized security with the A58, featuring a fast and secure side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In the camera department, it sports a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a primary 50MP camera with a 2MP auxiliary lens, and for selfies, there’s an 8MP front-facing sensor.
