Oppo A58 Unveiled with 50MP Camera & 33W Fast Charging

The Oppo A58 initially launched in Indonesia and expanded to other Asian regions.

Performance: MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Display: 6.72-inch screen with 2,400 x 1080p resolution and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

Advertisement

The Oppo A58 was first introduced in Indonesia and later expanded its availability to various Asian regions. Now, it has made its way into the Australian market, garnering international interest. Let’s delve into what this device offers.

In terms of design, the Oppo A58 ticks all the right boxes. It features a stylish, shiny, and sleek appearance and comes in two color options: Glowing Black and Dazzling Green. With its smooth, curved edges, the design not only looks appealing but also provides a comfortable grip.

Now, let’s focus on the heart of the matter. While many smartphones are chasing the 5G trend, the A58 is content with 4G connectivity. It is powered by a reliable octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, combined with a robust 6GB of RAM and a spacious 128GB of storage (expandable up to an impressive 1TB with a MicroSD card), making it a formidable multitasking powerhouse.

The display of the new Oppo 4G smartphone is noteworthy as well. It features a spacious 6.72-inch screen with a sharp resolution of 2,400 x 1080p, and it boasts a 180Hz touch sampling rate. With a peak brightness of 680 nits, using it outdoors should be effortless.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Oppo has also prioritized security with the A58, featuring a fast and secure side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In the camera department, it sports a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a primary 50MP camera with a 2MP auxiliary lens, and for selfies, there’s an 8MP front-facing sensor. Advertisement Oppo has also prioritized security with the A58, featuring a fast and secure side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In the camera department, it sports a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a primary 50MP camera with a 2MP auxiliary lens, and for selfies, there’s an 8MP front-facing sensor. Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & specifications The Tecno Pova 4 is coming soon to the market, with impressive features at...



Follow us on Twitter

Subscribe to our YouTube channel To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”