Oppo A77 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Oppo A77 is a mid-range smartphone that offers a compelling set of features. It features a 6.56-inch Full HD display, providing vibrant and sharp visuals.
The device is powered by a Qualcomm Helio G35 processor, which ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking.
The camera setup is a highlight, with a 50MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera for capturing high-quality photos and selfies. The Oppo A77 also boasts a fingerprint sensor for added security and convenience.
With 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the phone provides ample space for apps and media. It runs on the ColorOS based on Android, offering a user-friendly interface.
The Oppo A77 is an appealing choice for those seeking a reliable mid-range smartphone with a focus on camera capabilities and performance.
The Oppo A77 Price in UAE is AED 410.00/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75 x 8 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunset Orange, Sky Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic or leather back, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 69 min
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
