Oppo A77 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Oppo A77 is a mid-range smartphone that offers a compelling set of features. It features a 6.56-inch Full HD display, providing vibrant and sharp visuals.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Helio G35 processor, which ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking.

The camera setup is a highlight, with a 50MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera for capturing high-quality photos and selfies. The Oppo A77 also boasts a fingerprint sensor for added security and convenience.

With 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the phone provides ample space for apps and media. It runs on the ColorOS based on Android, offering a user-friendly interface.

The Oppo A77 is an appealing choice for those seeking a reliable mid-range smartphone with a focus on camera capabilities and performance.

Oppo A77 Price in UAE

The Oppo A77 Price in UAE is AED 410.00/-

Oppo A77 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163.8 x 75 x 8 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunset Orange, Sky Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic or leather back, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 69 min

