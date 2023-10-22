Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A77 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Oppo A77 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A77 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Oppo A77 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Advertisement

The Oppo A77 is a mid-range smartphone that offers a compelling set of features. It features a 6.56-inch Full HD display, providing vibrant and sharp visuals.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Helio G35 processor, which ensures smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking.

The camera setup is a highlight, with a 50MP rear camera and a 8MP front camera for capturing high-quality photos and selfies. The Oppo A77 also boasts a fingerprint sensor for added security and convenience.

With 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, the phone provides ample space for apps and media. It runs on the ColorOS based on Android, offering a user-friendly interface.

The Oppo A77 is an appealing choice for those seeking a reliable mid-range smartphone with a focus on camera capabilities and performance.

Advertisement

Oppo A77 Price in UAE

The Oppo A77 Price in UAE is AED 410.00/-

Oppo A77 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163.8 x 75 x 8 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSunset Orange, Sky Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic or leather back, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 69 min

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Infinix Zero 30 price in UAE and specifications
Infinix Zero 30 price in UAE and specifications

Infinix plans to unveil the Zero 30 series in the next few...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story