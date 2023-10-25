Oppo A79 Design Leaks in Promos

Oppo A79 is showcased in promotional materials with the Dimensity 6020 chipset.

The upcoming Oppo A79 smartphone, equipped with a Dimensity 6020 chipset and 33W charging, had its promotional materials shared by Sudhanshu1414 on the platform formerly known as Twitter. These materials showcase a spacious battery, a slim and lightweight design, and a feather-inspired paint finish on the rear.

Upon its release, the phone will feature 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, with the option to expand storage further using a microSD slot that supports up to 1 TB of additional data.

At the rear, there are two cameras, although their circular arrangement may appear confusing. The main camera will sport a 50 MP Samsung JN1 sensor, while the second is a basic 2 MP depth sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera housed in a punch hole is equipped with an 8 MP sensor.

SuperVOOC charging is promoted as capable of fully charging a 5,000 mAh battery in 74 minutes from 0 to 100%. The phone is clearly targeted at the Southeast Asian audience, as the promotional materials claim that just 15 minutes of charging can provide over three hours of battery life for watching the ICC World Cup, cricket’s premier championship.

“The promotional materials offer a strong assurance of 36 months of fluency protection, ensuring that the device should operate as if it were new for a three-year period.”

The source lacked information about the Oppo A79‘s announcement date.