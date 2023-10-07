Oppo A79 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo will soon release the A79 5G series, featuring the latest 5G technology for faster and more reliable network speeds.

The phone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Oppo A79 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The gadget includes 8 GB of fastest RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

It comes with a dual camera system: 50 MP + 2 MP on the back and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. With 5G connectivity, slow internet speed is not a concern on this phone.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging at 33 W.

Oppo A79 5G price in Pakistan Oppo A79 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,999/- Oppo A79 5G specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13.1 Dimensions 165.61 x 76.02 x 7.99mm Weight 193 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 GPU ARM Mali-G57 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP54 dust and water-resistant, Photo/video editor, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W