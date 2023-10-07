Oppo A79 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Find N3 Flip price in Pakistan & features
Oppo is introducing the Find N3 series, which includes a Flip handset...
Oppo will soon release the A79 5G series, featuring the latest 5G technology for faster and more reliable network speeds.
The phone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The Oppo A79 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and an octa-core processor.
The gadget includes 8 GB of fastest RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
It comes with a dual camera system: 50 MP + 2 MP on the back and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. With 5G connectivity, slow internet speed is not a concern on this phone.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging at 33 W.
Oppo A79 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13.1
|Dimensions
|165.61 x 76.02 x 7.99mm
|Weight
|193 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP54 dust and water-resistant, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
