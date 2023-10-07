Advertisement
Oppo A79 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo will soon release the A79 5G series, featuring the latest 5G technology for faster and more reliable network speeds.

The phone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Oppo A79 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The gadget includes 8 GB of fastest RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

It comes with a dual camera system: 50 MP + 2 MP on the back and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. With 5G connectivity, slow internet speed is not a concern on this phone.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging at 33 W.

Oppo A79 5G price in Pakistan

Oppo A79 5G price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 68,999/-

Oppo A79 5G  specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13.1
Dimensions165.61 x 76.02 x 7.99mm
Weight193 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700
GPUARM Mali-G57
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP54 dust and water-resistant, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

