Oppo A95 price in Pakistan & Pakistan

The Oppo A95 is currently available on the market for purchase. The device has great features and specs. The gadget is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone’s ColorOS 11.1 operating system is based on Android 11.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In addition, the Oppo A95 features a triple-camera arrangement on the back. The device has a 5000 mAh battery with 33-W fast charging capability.

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Oppo A95 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Starry Black, Glowing Rainbow Silver FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

