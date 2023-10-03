Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Oppo F19 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern users. With a sleek and slim profile, it’s easy to handle and visually appealing.

The device boasts a vibrant 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers crisp visuals and rich colors, making it perfect for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the Oppo F19 is powered by a capable octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking.

It features a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 48MP primary camera, for capturing detailed and vibrant photos. The phone’s long-lasting battery and fast charging capabilities keep you connected throughout the day.

Security is enhanced with an in-display fingerprint sensor, providing convenient and secure access to your device. With ample storage space and 4G connectivity, the Oppo F19 is a reliable and feature-rich smartphone suitable for a wide range of users.

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-

Oppo F19 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Color OS 11.1 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism Black, Midnight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 800 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min

