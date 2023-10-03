Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023
The Oppo F19 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern users. With a sleek and slim profile, it’s easy to handle and visually appealing.
The device boasts a vibrant 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers crisp visuals and rich colors, making it perfect for multimedia consumption and gaming.
Under the hood, the Oppo F19 is powered by a capable octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking.
It features a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 48MP primary camera, for capturing detailed and vibrant photos. The phone’s long-lasting battery and fast charging capabilities keep you connected throughout the day.
Security is enhanced with an in-display fingerprint sensor, providing convenient and secure access to your device. With ample storage space and 4G connectivity, the Oppo F19 is a reliable and feature-rich smartphone suitable for a wide range of users.
The Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Color OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism Black, Midnight Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min
