Oppo F19 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Oppo F19 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern users. With a sleek and slim profile, it’s easy to handle and visually appealing.

The device boasts a vibrant 6.4-inch AMOLED display that offers crisp visuals and rich colors, making it perfect for multimedia consumption and gaming.

Under the hood, the Oppo F19 is powered by a capable octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking.

It features a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 48MP primary camera, for capturing detailed and vibrant photos. The phone’s long-lasting battery and fast charging capabilities keep you connected throughout the day.

Security is enhanced with an in-display fingerprint sensor, providing convenient and secure access to your device. With ample storage space and 4G connectivity, the Oppo F19 is a reliable and feature-rich smartphone suitable for a wide range of users.

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan

The Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-

Oppo F19 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColor OS 11.1
Dimensions160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism Black, Midnight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

