Oppo Find N2 Flip latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, innovation is the name of the game. Oppo, a brand known for pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, has unveiled its latest marvel, the Oppo Find N2 Flip. This new addition to the Find series not only promises cutting-edge technology but also a unique folding mechanism that has been garnering considerable attention.
The most distinctive feature of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is its innovative foldable design. The device unfolds into a [insert unfolded screen size]-inch AMOLED display that provides a stunning visual experience. The folding mechanism is smooth and sturdy, making it an engineering marvel.
The Oppo Find N2 Flip boasts a 6.8-inch, foldable LTPO AMOLED, 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. This not only delivers vibrant colors and deep blacks but also offers a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.
Under the hood, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ (4 nm) octa-core processor. It is paired with 8 GB of the fastest RAM, ensuring snappy performance and multitasking capabilities.
The Find N2 Flip comes in multiple storage variants, catering to different needs. Options range from 256 GB to 512 GB, offering ample space for apps, photos, and videos.
The Oppo Find N2 Flip includes a versatile camera setup. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
To keep this innovative device powered, it features a 4300 mAh, non-removable battery. With intelligent power management and fast charging capabilities, it ensures you won’t run out of juice during the day.
Oppo Find N2 Flip latest Price in UAE is around 3,765 AED.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: (166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm), Folded: (85.5 x 75.2 x 16 mm)
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.20 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 3.20 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ (4 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak), Cover display: AMOLED, 3.26 inches, 382 x 720 pixels, 800 nits (HBM), 900 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8/12/512GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚, (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), AF, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, tri-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, dual Gyro, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W wired, Reverse wired
