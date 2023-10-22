Advertisement
Oppo Find N2 Flip latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Oppo Find N2 Flip latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Oppo Find N2 Flip latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Oppo Find N2 Flip latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

  • Oppo introduces the innovative Oppo Find N2 Flip in the ever-evolving world of smartphones.
  • The key feature of the Find N2 Flip is its unique foldable design with a smooth and sturdy folding mechanism.
  • The device features a 6.8-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and vibrant colors.
In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, innovation is the name of the game. Oppo, a brand known for pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, has unveiled its latest marvel, the Oppo Find N2 Flip. This new addition to the Find series not only promises cutting-edge technology but also a unique folding mechanism that has been garnering considerable attention.

The most distinctive feature of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is its innovative foldable design. The device unfolds into a [insert unfolded screen size]-inch AMOLED display that provides a stunning visual experience. The folding mechanism is smooth and sturdy, making it an engineering marvel.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip boasts a 6.8-inch, foldable LTPO AMOLED, 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. This not only delivers vibrant colors and deep blacks but also offers a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ (4 nm) octa-core processor. It is paired with 8 GB of the fastest RAM, ensuring snappy performance and multitasking capabilities.

The Find N2 Flip comes in multiple storage variants, catering to different needs. Options range from 256 GB to 512 GB, offering ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip includes a versatile camera setup. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

To keep this innovative device powered, it features a 4300 mAh, non-removable battery. With intelligent power management and fast charging capabilities, it ensures you won’t run out of juice during the day.

Oppo Find N2 Flip latest Price in UAE

Oppo Find N2 Flip latest Price in UAE is around 3,765 AED.

Oppo Find N2 Flip key specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13
DimensionsUnfolded: (166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm), Folded: (85.5 x 75.2 x 16 mm)
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold, Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.20 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 3.20 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9000+ (4 nm)
GPUMali-G710 MC10
DisplayTechnologyFoldable AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2520 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak), Cover display: AMOLED, 3.26 inches, 382 x 720 pixels, 800 nits (HBM), 900 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8/12/512GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚, (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), AF, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, tri-band
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, dual Gyro, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 44W wired, Reverse wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

