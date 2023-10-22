Oppo Find N2 Flip latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Oppo introduces the innovative Oppo Find N2 Flip in the ever-evolving world of smartphones.

The key feature of the Find N2 Flip is its unique foldable design with a smooth and sturdy folding mechanism.

The device features a 6.8-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and vibrant colors.

In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, innovation is the name of the game. Oppo, a brand known for pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, has unveiled its latest marvel, the Oppo Find N2 Flip. This new addition to the Find series not only promises cutting-edge technology but also a unique folding mechanism that has been garnering considerable attention.

The most distinctive feature of the Oppo Find N2 Flip is its innovative foldable design. The device unfolds into a [insert unfolded screen size]-inch AMOLED display that provides a stunning visual experience. The folding mechanism is smooth and sturdy, making it an engineering marvel.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip boasts a 6.8-inch, foldable LTPO AMOLED, 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. This not only delivers vibrant colors and deep blacks but also offers a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming.

Under the hood, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ (4 nm) octa-core processor. It is paired with 8 GB of the fastest RAM, ensuring snappy performance and multitasking capabilities.

The Find N2 Flip comes in multiple storage variants, catering to different needs. Options range from 256 GB to 512 GB, offering ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip includes a versatile camera setup. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

To keep this innovative device powered, it features a 4300 mAh, non-removable battery. With intelligent power management and fast charging capabilities, it ensures you won’t run out of juice during the day.

Oppo Find N2 Flip latest Price in UAE

Oppo Find N2 Flip latest Price in UAE is around 3,765 AED.

Oppo Find N2 Flip key specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions Unfolded: (166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm), Folded: (85.5 x 75.2 x 16 mm) Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold, Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.20 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 3.20 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ (4 nm) GPU Mali-G710 MC10 Display Technology Foldable AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 Pixels (~403 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak), Cover display: AMOLED, 3.26 inches, 382 x 720 pixels, 800 nits (HBM), 900 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8/12/512GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚, (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), AF, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, tri-band Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, dual Gyro, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 44W wired, Reverse wired

