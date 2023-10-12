Oppo Find N3 Flip price in Pakistan & detailed

Oppo A79 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo will soon release the A79 5G series, featuring the latest 5G technology...
Oppo is introducing the Find N3 series, which includes a Flip handset with dual screens and a flexible hinge for effortless switching between portrait and landscape modes.
The device has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor.
It comes with a dual camera system is 50 MP and 8 MP sensors, promising a next-level photography experience.
The Find N3 Flip has a 6.8-inch foldable AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The smartphone’s battery capacity is 4500 mAh with fast charging support at 44 W.
Oppo Find N3 Flip price in Pakistan
Oppo Find N3 Flip price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 328,999/-
Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 14 OS
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: (166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm), Folded: (85.5 x 75.2 x 16 mm)
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Black, Gold, Violet
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.2 GHz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
|GPU
|Mali-G710 MC10
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Foldable AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak), Cover display: AMOLED, 3.26 inches, 382 x 720 pixels, 800 nits (HBM), 900 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚, (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), AF, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, tri-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, dual Gyro, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W wired, Reverse wired
