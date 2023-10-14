Oppo Reno 10 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Xiaomi 12T price in UAE and features – Oct 2023
In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, Oppo has been a prominent player, consistently introducing innovative devices that cater to the diverse needs of its users. The Oppo Reno 10 is one such device, eagerly awaited by smartphone enthusiasts in the UAE and around the world.
The Oppo Reno 10 boasts a vibrant and large display that is perfect for both multimedia and everyday use. The high-resolution screen provides crisp visuals, making it a delight for gaming and streaming enthusiasts.
Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm) octa-core processor with 8 GB of the fastest RAM. This combination ensures smooth multitasking.
Oppo has gained a reputation for its camera technology, and the Reno 10 doesn’t disappoint. With 64 megapixels of an advanced primary camera, including impressive low-light capabilities and various shooting modes, photography enthusiasts will be delighted.
The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 67 W of fast charging support.
Oppo Reno 10 latest Price in the UAE is around 1,999 AED.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13.1
|Dimensions
|162.4 x 74.2 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silvery Grey, Ice Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
|Protection
|Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/480fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LLTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, glass back, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W wired, PD3 Reverse wired
