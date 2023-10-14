Oppo Reno 10 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Oppo is known for introducing innovative smartphones that meet diverse user needs.

The Oppo Reno 10 features a large, vibrant display ideal for multimedia and gaming.

The 64-megapixel primary camera with advanced features caters to photography enthusiasts.

In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, Oppo has been a prominent player, consistently introducing innovative devices that cater to the diverse needs of its users. The Oppo Reno 10 is one such device, eagerly awaited by smartphone enthusiasts in the UAE and around the world.

The Oppo Reno 10 boasts a vibrant and large display that is perfect for both multimedia and everyday use. The high-resolution screen provides crisp visuals, making it a delight for gaming and streaming enthusiasts.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm) octa-core processor with 8 GB of the fastest RAM. This combination ensures smooth multitasking.

Oppo has gained a reputation for its camera technology, and the Reno 10 doesn’t disappoint. With 64 megapixels of an advanced primary camera, including impressive low-light capabilities and various shooting modes, photography enthusiasts will be delighted.

The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 67 W of fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 10 latest Price in UAE

Oppo Reno 10 latest Price in the UAE is around 1,999 AED.

Oppo Reno 10 key specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13.1 Dimensions 162.4 x 74.2 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Silvery Grey, Ice Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Protection Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/480fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LLTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, glass back, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 67W wired, PD3 Reverse wired

