Oppo Reno 10 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
  • Oppo is known for introducing innovative smartphones that meet diverse user needs.
  • The Oppo Reno 10 features a large, vibrant display ideal for multimedia and gaming.
  • The 64-megapixel primary camera with advanced features caters to photography enthusiasts.
In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, Oppo has been a prominent player, consistently introducing innovative devices that cater to the diverse needs of its users. The Oppo Reno 10 is one such device, eagerly awaited by smartphone enthusiasts in the UAE and around the world.

The Oppo Reno 10 boasts a vibrant and large display that is perfect for both multimedia and everyday use. The high-resolution screen provides crisp visuals, making it a delight for gaming and streaming enthusiasts.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm) octa-core processor with 8 GB of the fastest RAM. This combination ensures smooth multitasking.

Oppo has gained a reputation for its camera technology, and the Reno 10 doesn’t disappoint. With 64 megapixels of an advanced primary camera, including impressive low-light capabilities and various shooting modes, photography enthusiasts will be delighted.

The phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 67 W of fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 10 latest Price in UAE

Oppo Reno 10 latest Price in the UAE is around 1,999 AED.

Oppo Reno 10 key specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13.1
Dimensions162.4 x 74.2 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilvery Grey, Ice Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
ProtectionAsahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/480fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LLTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, glass back, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W wired, PD3 Reverse wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

