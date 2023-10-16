Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan – October 2023

Xiaomi 14 Pro price in Pakistan & detailed
The Xiaomi 14 Pro will soon be available on the market. The device has...
The Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is available on the market with impressive features. The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 2.4 octa-core processor to keep everything working smoothly.
The Poco X5 Pro features a triple camera setup, with the primary sensor at 108 MP and the secondary sensors yet to be confirmed. On the front, it boasts a single 16 MP selfie camera for high-resolution capture and recording.
The phone has a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone screen has the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh with support for fast charging at 67W.
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 110,000/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 782G
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|MicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, 720p@960fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 67W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
