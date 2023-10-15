Porsche and Frauscher unveil electric sports boat

Porsche and Frauscher have joined forces to create an electric sports boat, utilizing technology from the upcoming Porsche Macan EV. Although Frauscher has been producing electric boats since 1955, this partnership is aimed at pushing the electric boating sector forward.

Stefan Frauscher, the grandson of the company’s founder, emphasized the growing importance of electric propulsion in the world of boating. Customers find electric boats appealing due to their quiet operation, absence of emissions, and dependable performance.

The electric boat retains the same dimensions as the 585-day cruiser (8.67 meters in length and 2.49 meters in width) but integrates components derived from the upcoming Porsche Macan EV, scheduled for launch next year.

Porsche’s modified drive technology, originally planned for future road vehicles, is used in the electric boat. This technology is built on the Porsche PPE platform, which will serve as the Macan EV’s foundation. It consists of a 400 kW electric motor, a 100 kWh battery derived from the Macan, and power electronics.

Porsche has included a weatherproof shelter to protect the motor from the elements beneath the boat’s back sitting space. The boat also has driving modes that are comparable to those found in Porsche vehicles, such as Docking, Range, Sport, and Sport Plus, which increases its adaptability and user-friendliness.

