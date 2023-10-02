Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PTA conducts raids against illegal Internet service providers

PTA conducts raids against illegal Internet service providers

Articles
Advertisement
PTA conducts raids against illegal Internet service providers

PTA conducts raids against illegal Internet service providers

Advertisement
  • PTA raided Samundri, Khiderwala, and Mureedwala to tackle illegal ISPs.
  • Two individuals were apprehended, and illegal ISP equipment was seized.
  • PTA urged users to obtain telecom services exclusively from PTA-licensed operators.
Advertisement

In partnership with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), PTA effectively carried out three operations in Samundri, Khiderwala, and Mureedwala to crack down on illicit internet service providers.

Raids targeting illegal internet service providers were executed at Gojra Road in Samundri, the main bus stop in Khiderwala, and Mureedwala. Two individuals were apprehended, and illegal ISP equipment was seized. Additionally, an unlawful wireless point-to-point (P2P) link or antenna was confiscated during the operation.

In an official statement, the PTA attributed the success of the raids against illegal ISPs to their ongoing monitoring, unwavering commitment, and persistent efforts to combat the problem of unlawful internet services. These actions are aimed at reducing financial losses to the national treasury due to tax evasion and inaccurate revenue reporting.

The statement emphasized the importance of obtaining telecom services exclusively from PTA-licensed operators to prevent any abrupt service interruptions.

Also Read

Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023
Vivo V23e Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Vivo V23e is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers a...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story