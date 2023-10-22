Quordle Answer Today: Monday 23 October 2023

Advertisement
Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for October 23: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.
In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle.
Today Quordle Anwer Hints
- Today’s Quordle words start with D, S, Q, and U.
- Word 1: Think in terms of a number system that’s often used in computing.
- Word 2: A word often associated with a virtuous person or religious figure.
- Word 3: When you see this word, think of something that’s large or substantial in size or weight.
- Word 4: This hint points to a large, shaggy mammal often associated with the American West.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Today’s Quordle Answer
Today’s Quordle Answer answers are:
Advertisement
- OCTAL
Advertisement
Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page
https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay
Advertisement
updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Esports & Gaming News News, Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.