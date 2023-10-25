Quordle Answer Today: Thursday 26 October 2023

Today’s Quordle Solution, Quordle Answer for October 26: Quordle is the newest game akin to Wordle, involving the task of deducing four distinct 5-letter words within nine tries.

In a brief period, Quordle has gained immense popularity, engaging millions of players in its daily word guessing challenge. It has seamlessly integrated into daily routines. The Quordle Puzzle refreshes every midnight, granting participants a full day to unravel the latest puzzle.

Today Quordle Anwer Hints

Word 1 begins with a C, 2 with an E, 3 with an S, and 4 with a B.

Word ending – 1: P 2: N, 3: N, 4: N.

Word 1 – a loud thudding sound, especially one made by an exploding bomb or shell.

Word 2 – put (food) into the mouth and chew and swallow it.

Word 3 – faint, especially from extreme emotion.

Word 4 – a member of the lowest order of the British nobility



Today’s Quordle Answer

Today's Quordle Answer answers are:

CRUMP

EATEN

SWOON

BARON

