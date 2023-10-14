Advertisement
date 2023-10-14
Realme 11 Pro latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Realme 11 Pro latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
Realme 11 Pro latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Realme 11 Pro latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

  • Realme 11 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.
  • Realme 11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm) octa-core processor.
  • The Realme 11 Pro has a 64-megapixel primary camera.
In a world where technology is rapidly advancing, the smartphone market is constantly evolving, offering consumers an array of choices to suit their preferences and needs. Realme, a brand known for its innovative approach, has captured the attention of smartphone enthusiasts with its remarkable devices. The Realme 11 Pro, with its impressive specifications and competitive pricing, is no exception.

The Realme 11 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. It is perfect for various purposes, from watching videos to browsing the web.

The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm) octa-core processor. This combination guarantees smooth multitasking.

Realme has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels. With advanced camera features, including excellent low-light capabilities and various shooting modes, photography enthusiasts will appreciate the versatility it offers.

The Realme 11 Pro features a 5000 mAh, non-removable, long-lasting battery, ensuring it keeps up with your daily demands, even with heavy usage. It’s a crucial feature for today’s on-the-go lifestyle.

Realme 11 Pro latest Price in UAE

Realme 11 Pro latest Price in UAE is around 979 AED.

Realme 11 Pro key specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIRealme UI 4.0
Dimensions161.7 x 73.9 x 8.2 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.6 GHz + 6 x 2.0 GHz)
ChipsetMediatek Dimensity 7050 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 120Hz, 950 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 100 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/480fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, leather or plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

