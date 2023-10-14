Realme 11 Pro latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Oppo Reno 10 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
Oppo is known for introducing innovative smartphones that meet diverse user needs....
In a world where technology is rapidly advancing, the smartphone market is constantly evolving, offering consumers an array of choices to suit their preferences and needs. Realme, a brand known for its innovative approach, has captured the attention of smartphone enthusiasts with its remarkable devices. The Realme 11 Pro, with its impressive specifications and competitive pricing, is no exception.
The Realme 11 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. It is perfect for various purposes, from watching videos to browsing the web.
The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm) octa-core processor. This combination guarantees smooth multitasking.
Realme has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels. With advanced camera features, including excellent low-light capabilities and various shooting modes, photography enthusiasts will appreciate the versatility it offers.
The Realme 11 Pro features a 5000 mAh, non-removable, long-lasting battery, ensuring it keeps up with your daily demands, even with heavy usage. It’s a crucial feature for today’s on-the-go lifestyle.
Realme 11 Pro latest Price in UAE is around 979 AED.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 4.0
|Dimensions
|161.7 x 73.9 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz + 6 x 2.0 GHz)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Dimensity 7050 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
|Extra Features
|HDR10+, 120Hz, 950 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 100 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/480fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, leather or plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W wired
