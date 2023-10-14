Realme 11 Pro latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Realme 11 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution.

Realme 11 Pro is powered by a MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The Realme 11 Pro has a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Advertisement

In a world where technology is rapidly advancing, the smartphone market is constantly evolving, offering consumers an array of choices to suit their preferences and needs. Realme, a brand known for its innovative approach, has captured the attention of smartphone enthusiasts with its remarkable devices. The Realme 11 Pro, with its impressive specifications and competitive pricing, is no exception.

The Realme 11 Pro has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. It is perfect for various purposes, from watching videos to browsing the web.

The smartphone is equipped with a MediaTek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm) octa-core processor. This combination guarantees smooth multitasking.

Realme has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels. With advanced camera features, including excellent low-light capabilities and various shooting modes, photography enthusiasts will appreciate the versatility it offers.

Also Read Oppo Reno 10 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023 Oppo is known for introducing innovative smartphones that meet diverse user needs....

The Realme 11 Pro features a 5000 mAh, non-removable, long-lasting battery, ensuring it keeps up with your daily demands, even with heavy usage. It’s a crucial feature for today’s on-the-go lifestyle.

Advertisement

Realme 11 Pro latest Price in UAE

Realme 11 Pro latest Price in UAE is around 979 AED.

Realme 11 Pro key specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Realme UI 4.0 Dimensions 161.7 x 73.9 x 8.2 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz + 6 x 2.0 GHz) Chipset Mediatek Dimensity 7050 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Extra Features HDR10+, 120Hz, 950 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 100 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120/480fps, 720p@960fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical, Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, leather or plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 67W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”