Realme C21 price in Pakistan & detailed

Realme C21 offers decent specs for its price point, making it a good option for those who are looking for an affordable smartphone.

It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot that allows you to expand the storage.

The Realme C21 features a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features of the Realme C21 include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone jack.

Realme C21 price in Pakistan

The Realme C21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Realme C21 specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI Realme UI 1.0 Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cross Black, Cross Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging