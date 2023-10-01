Realme C21 price in Pakistan & detailed

Advertisement
Realme C21 offers decent specs for its price point, making it a good option for those who are looking for an affordable smartphone.

It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is also a microSD card slot that allows you to expand the storage.

The Realme C21 features a triple-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Other features of the Realme C21 include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a headphone jack.

Realme C21 price in Pakistan

The Realme C21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Realme C21 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIRealme UI 1.0
Dimensions165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCross Black, Cross Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

