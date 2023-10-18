Advertisement
Realme C30 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Realme C30 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Realme C30 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Realme C30 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Realme C30 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display for immersive visuals.

It is powered by a capable MediaTek Helio G35 processor, ensuring smooth performance. With a quad-camera setup featuring a 13MP main camera, it allows for decent photography.

The device has a generous 6,000mAh battery for extended usage and runs on Realme UI based on Android.

It also supports 4G connectivity, face unlock, and has a dedicated microSD card slot for expanded storage. With a sleek design and a focus on affordability, the Realme C30 is a practical choice for users seeking essential features in a budget smartphone.

Realme C30 Price in UAE

The Realme C30 Price in UAE is Rs. 27,999/-

Realme C30 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI GO
Dimensions164.1 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLake Blue, Bamboo Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMain8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video (720p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

