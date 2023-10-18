Realme C30 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Realme C30 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display for immersive visuals.

It is powered by a capable MediaTek Helio G35 processor, ensuring smooth performance. With a quad-camera setup featuring a 13MP main camera, it allows for decent photography.

The device has a generous 6,000mAh battery for extended usage and runs on Realme UI based on Android.

It also supports 4G connectivity, face unlock, and has a dedicated microSD card slot for expanded storage. With a sleek design and a focus on affordability, the Realme C30 is a practical choice for users seeking essential features in a budget smartphone.

Realme C30 Price in UAE

The Realme C30 Price in UAE is Rs. 27,999/-

Realme C30 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI GO Dimensions 164.1 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Lake Blue, Bamboo Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main 8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video (720p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

