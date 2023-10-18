Realme C30 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023
The Realme C30 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a 6.5-inch HD+ display for immersive visuals.
It is powered by a capable MediaTek Helio G35 processor, ensuring smooth performance. With a quad-camera setup featuring a 13MP main camera, it allows for decent photography.
The device has a generous 6,000mAh battery for extended usage and runs on Realme UI based on Android.
It also supports 4G connectivity, face unlock, and has a dedicated microSD card slot for expanded storage. With a sleek design and a focus on affordability, the Realme C30 is a practical choice for users seeking essential features in a budget smartphone.
The Realme C30 Price in UAE is Rs. 27,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI GO
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Lake Blue, Bamboo Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video (720p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
