Realme C53 price in Pakistan & features – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is available on the market with impressive features. The smartphone...
Realme announced the C53 smartphone series, and leaks indicate that it is poised to capture both local and global markets.
It comes with a 6.74-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Panda Glass and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The smartphone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage capacity.
The Realme C53 has a Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) chipset and a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor.
The gadget features a dual-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.
Realme C53 price in Pakistan
Realme C53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-
Realme C53 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Realme UI T
|Dimensions
|167.3 x 76.7 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Champion Gold, Mighty Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.74 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 560 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (720p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 31 min (advertised)
