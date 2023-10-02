Realme C53 price in Pakistan – October 2023

Realme C21 price in Pakistan & detailed
Realme C21 offers decent specs for its price point, making it a good...
Realme announced the C53 smartphone series, and leaks indicate that it is poised to capture both local and global markets.
The gadget has a 6.74-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Panda Glass and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage capacity.
The Realme C53 has a Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) chipset and a 1.8 GHz Octa-Core processor.
The smartphone features a dual-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.
Realme C53 price in Pakistan
Realme C53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-
Realme C53 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Realme UI T
|Dimensions
|167.3 x 76.7 x 7.5 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Champion Gold, Mighty Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.74 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 560 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (720p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 31 min (advertised)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.