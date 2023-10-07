Realme Narzo 50 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Realme Narzo 50 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers impressive features. With a sleek design and a 6.6-inch display, it provides a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. The phone is powered by a capable processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming.

The camera setup includes a versatile triple-lens system, delivering sharp and detailed photos. It also features a long-lasting battery, keeping you connected throughout the day.

The device runs on the latest Android OS, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps. Overall, the Realme Narzo 50 is a solid choice for those seeking a reliable and affordable smartphone with essential features.

Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan

The Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Realme Narzo 50 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Speed Blue, Speed Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 64/ 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30/120fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

