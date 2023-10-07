Realme Narzo 50 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Realme Narzo 50 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers impressive features. With a sleek design and a 6.6-inch display, it provides a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. The phone is powered by a capable processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming.
The camera setup includes a versatile triple-lens system, delivering sharp and detailed photos. It also features a long-lasting battery, keeping you connected throughout the day.
The device runs on the latest Android OS, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps. Overall, the Realme Narzo 50 is a solid choice for those seeking a reliable and affordable smartphone with essential features.
Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan
The Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
Realme Narzo 50 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Speed Blue, Speed Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30/120fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
