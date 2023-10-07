Realme Narzo 50 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Realme Narzo 50 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers impressive features. With a sleek design and a 6.6-inch display, it provides a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. The phone is powered by a capable processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming.

The camera setup includes a versatile triple-lens system, delivering sharp and detailed photos. It also features a long-lasting battery, keeping you connected throughout the day.

The device runs on the latest Android OS, offering a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps. Overall, the Realme Narzo 50 is a solid choice for those seeking a reliable and affordable smartphone with essential features.

Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan

The Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Realme Narzo 50 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpeed Blue, Speed Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30/120fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

