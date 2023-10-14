Redmi 12C price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 12C is now available on the market with impressive features. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and a 2.4-GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the ARM Mali-G52.

The smartphone includes 64 GB of internal storage space and 4 GB of RAM.

It comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. The phone is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Redmi 12C features a dual camera setup on the back.

The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh with supports fast charging at 10 W.

Xiaomi Redmi 12Cprice in Pakistan

Xiaomi search Redmi 12C price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 12C specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Mint, Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.71 Inches Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 500 nits (typ) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W wired Advertisement