Redmi 12C price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 12C is easily available on the market at an affordable price with impressive features. The device has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. The phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space.

The smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back with LED flash.

The Redmi 12C has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and a 2.4-GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the ARM Mali-G52. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with supports fast charging at 10 W.

Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/- Xiaomi Redmi 12C specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Black, Blue, Mint, Violet FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.71 Inches Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 500 nits (typ) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W wired

