Edition: English
Edition: English

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A13 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers a range of features for everyday use. With its 6.6-inch Infinity-V display, you can enjoy immersive visuals and vibrant colors while watching videos or browsing the web.

The phone is powered by a quad-core processor and comes with 4GB of RAM, providing smooth multitasking and app performance.

Capture your memorable moments with the 50MP quad-camera system, which includes an ultra-wide lens, depth sensor, and macro lens for versatile photography.

The 5,000mAh battery ensures all-day usage, and 15W fast charging keeps you connected without long charging times.

Running on Samsung’s One UI, based on Android, you can enjoy a user-friendly interface and access to a variety of apps on the Google Play Store.

With its affordable price tag, the Samsung Galaxy A13 is a great choice for those looking for a reliable smartphone on a budget.

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Peach, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP1
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardMicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 15W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

