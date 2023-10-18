Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A14 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy A14 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A14 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy A14 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A14 offers a compact and affordable smartphone experience. With a 6.6-inch display, it provides vibrant visuals for browsing and media.

The device is powered by a capable Octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and applications.

It features a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera, and a 13MP front camera for capturing memorable moments.

With a 5,000mAh battery, it provides sufficient battery life for a day’s use. This budget-friendly smartphone also offers ample storage with options for expansion, making it suitable for those looking for an entry-level device with Samsung’s reliability and a modern design.

Samsung Galaxy A14 Price in UAE

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A14 Price in UAE is AED 625/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOne UI Core 5.0
Dimensions167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
Weight202 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– 15W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a cutting-edge foldable smartphone that...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story