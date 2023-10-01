Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A15 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A15 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A15 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A15 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung recently launched the new Galaxy A15 series, sparking rumors and leaks about its arrival with impressive features.

The phone has a 6.6-inch PLS capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The device is powered by an Exynos chipset and an octa-core processor.

The gadget includes 6 GB of fastest RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 features a 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP sensor for an outstanding photography experience. Additionally, there’s a single 13 MP selfie camera on the front.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging at 15 W

Samsung Galaxy A15 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A15 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 58,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A15 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOne UI Core 5.0
Dimensions160.2 x 76.8 x 8.4 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetExynos
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– 15W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

