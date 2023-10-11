Samsung Galaxy A15 price in Pakistan & specifications

Samsung recently launched the new Galaxy A15 series, sparking rumors and leaks about its arrival with impressive features.

The phone has a 6.6-inch PLS capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The device is powered by an Exynos chipset and an octa-core processor. The gadget includes 6 GB of fastest RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage space.

The Samsung Galaxy A15 features a 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP sensor for an outstanding photography experience. Additionally, there’s a single 13 MP selfie camera on the front.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity and supports fast charging at 15 W.

Samsung Galaxy A15 price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy A15 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 58,999/- Samsung Galaxy A15 specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI One UI Core 5.0 Dimensions 160.2 x 76.8 x 8.4 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset Exynos DISPLAY Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – 15W wired