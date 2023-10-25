Samsung Galaxy A15 to Hit European Market in 4G & 5G Variants

WhatsApp will no longer support Android KitKat
As reported by the Dutch publication GalaxyClub, the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy A15 will be released in both 4G and 5G variants for the European market.
The Samsung Galaxy A15 4G, identified by model code SM-A155F, was recently sighted on Geekbench. It features the Helio G99 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and runs on Android 14. On the other hand, the Galaxy A15 5G is assigned model code SM-A156B, with its Asian and US editions having model numbers SM-A156E and SM-A156U, respectively.
The source confirmed previous rumors about the Galaxy A15’s inclusion of a 5,000 mAh battery (EB-BA156ABY), which is expected to support 15W charging, similar to the Galaxy A14 series.
Other rumored specifications for the Samsung Galaxy A15 include a 6.4-inch 90Hz LCD, a 50MP primary camera, and a 13MP selfie camera. The 5G model is anticipated to be priced around €250, while the 4G variant is expected to have a lower price point.
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was introduced in January this year, followed by the 4G variant in February. Consequently, you can anticipate the official launch of the Galaxy A15 around the same time next year.
