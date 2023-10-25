Samsung Galaxy A15 to Hit European Market in 4G & 5G Variants

Advertisement

The source confirmed previous rumors about the Galaxy A15’s inclusion of a 5,000 mAh battery (EB-BA156ABY), which is expected to support 15W charging, similar to the Galaxy A14 series.

Other rumored specifications for the Samsung Galaxy A15 include a 6.4-inch 90Hz LCD, a 50MP primary camera, and a 13MP selfie camera. The 5G model is anticipated to be priced around €250, while the 4G variant is expected to have a lower price point.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G was introduced in January this year, followed by the 4G variant in February. Consequently, you can anticipate the official launch of the Galaxy A15 around the same time next year.

