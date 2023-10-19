Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is a feature-rich smartphone designed to enhance your mobile experience. With its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, you’ll enjoy vivid visuals and vibrant colors, making it perfect for browsing, streaming, and gaming.

The Snapdragon 680 processor ensures smooth performance for all your apps and tasks. Capture stunning photos and videos with the versatile quad-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera. The 5,000mAh battery provides all-day usage, and fast charging keeps you powered up in no time.

With 6GB of RAM and ample storage, you’ll have room for your favorite apps and content. The A23 also features One UI, offering a user-friendly interface and a range of customization options. It’s a budget-friendly smartphone without compromising on quality and performance.

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in UAE

The Samsung Galaxy A23 price in UAE is AED 565.00/-

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Peach, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold+ 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

