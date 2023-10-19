Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy A34 latest Price in UAE & Features- Oct 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A34 has a Super AMOLED display. The phone has...
The Samsung Galaxy A23 is a feature-rich smartphone designed to enhance your mobile experience. With its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, you’ll enjoy vivid visuals and vibrant colors, making it perfect for browsing, streaming, and gaming.
The Snapdragon 680 processor ensures smooth performance for all your apps and tasks. Capture stunning photos and videos with the versatile quad-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera. The 5,000mAh battery provides all-day usage, and fast charging keeps you powered up in no time.
With 6GB of RAM and ample storage, you’ll have room for your favorite apps and content. The A23 also features One UI, offering a user-friendly interface and a range of customization options. It’s a budget-friendly smartphone without compromising on quality and performance.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 price in UAE is AED 565.00/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Peach, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold+ 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
