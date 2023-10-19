Samsung Galaxy A23 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is a feature-rich smartphone designed to enhance your mobile experience. With its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, you’ll enjoy vivid visuals and vibrant colors, making it perfect for browsing, streaming, and gaming.

The Snapdragon 680 processor ensures smooth performance for all your apps and tasks. Capture stunning photos and videos with the versatile quad-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera. The 5,000mAh battery provides all-day usage, and fast charging keeps you powered up in no time.

With 6GB of RAM and ample storage, you’ll have room for your favorite apps and content. The A23 also features One UI, offering a user-friendly interface and a range of customization options. It’s a budget-friendly smartphone without compromising on quality and performance.

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in UAE

The Samsung Galaxy A23 price in UAE is AED 565.00/-

Samsung Galaxy A23 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, White, Peach, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold+ 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

