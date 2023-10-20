Samsung Galaxy A36 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

OnePlus 10 Pro Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
Samsung, a global tech giant renowned for its innovative smartphones, has added a new gem to its Galaxy A series: the Samsung Galaxy A36. With a blend of style, performance, and affordability, this phone has piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts in the UAE.
The phone features a vibrant 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, which promises rich colors and sharp visuals. Whether you’re browsing the web, watching videos, or playing games, the screen ensures an immersive experience.
Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A36 is powered by a robust octa-core processor. This ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance, whether you’re running apps, streaming media, or engaging in heavy-duty tasks.
The Samsung Galaxy A36 boasts a versatile camera setup. The rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, allowing you to capture a wide range of shots with ease. On the front, you’ll find a 13-megapixel selfie camera for crisp self-portraits and video calls.
The phone offers ample storage for your apps, photos, and videos. You can opt for either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card for those who require more space.
The phone is equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery. This generous capacity ensures that you can go about your day without constantly worrying about running out of power. Additionally, the device supports fast charging, minimizing downtime.
Samsung Galaxy A36 latest Price in UAE is around 670 AED.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
