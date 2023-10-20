Samsung Galaxy A36 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung introduces the Galaxy A36 in the UAE.

The phone is priced at approximately AED 1,200 in the UAE.

The Samsung Galaxy A36 is powered by a capable octa-core processor.

Samsung, a global tech giant renowned for its innovative smartphones, has added a new gem to its Galaxy A series: the Samsung Galaxy A36. With a blend of style, performance, and affordability, this phone has piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts in the UAE.

The phone features a vibrant 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, which promises rich colors and sharp visuals. Whether you’re browsing the web, watching videos, or playing games, the screen ensures an immersive experience.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A36 is powered by a robust octa-core processor. This ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance, whether you’re running apps, streaming media, or engaging in heavy-duty tasks.

The Samsung Galaxy A36 boasts a versatile camera setup. The rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, allowing you to capture a wide range of shots with ease. On the front, you’ll find a 13-megapixel selfie camera for crisp self-portraits and video calls.

The phone offers ample storage for your apps, photos, and videos. You can opt for either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card for those who require more space.

The phone is equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery. This generous capacity ensures that you can go about your day without constantly worrying about running out of power. Additionally, the device supports fast charging, minimizing downtime.

Samsung Galaxy A36 latest Price in UAE

Samsung Galaxy A36 latest Price in UAE is around 670 AED.

Samsung Galaxy A36 key specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

