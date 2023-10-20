Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A36 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy A36 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A36 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy A36 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Advertisement
  • Samsung introduces the Galaxy A36 in the UAE.
  • The phone is priced at approximately AED 1,200 in the UAE.
  • The Samsung Galaxy A36 is powered by a capable octa-core processor.
Advertisement

Samsung, a global tech giant renowned for its innovative smartphones, has added a new gem to its Galaxy A series: the Samsung Galaxy A36. With a blend of style, performance, and affordability, this phone has piqued the interest of tech enthusiasts in the UAE.

The phone features a vibrant 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, which promises rich colors and sharp visuals. Whether you’re browsing the web, watching videos, or playing games, the screen ensures an immersive experience.

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A36 is powered by a robust octa-core processor. This ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance, whether you’re running apps, streaming media, or engaging in heavy-duty tasks.

The Samsung Galaxy A36 boasts a versatile camera setup. The rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, allowing you to capture a wide range of shots with ease. On the front, you’ll find a 13-megapixel selfie camera for crisp self-portraits and video calls.

The phone offers ample storage for your apps, photos, and videos. You can opt for either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a microSD card for those who require more space.

Also Read

OnePlus 10 Pro Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
OnePlus 10 Pro Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

The OnePlus 10 Pro is a flagship smartphone that boasts cutting-edge features...

Advertisement

The phone is equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery. This generous capacity ensures that you can go about your day without constantly worrying about running out of power. Additionally, the device supports fast charging, minimizing downtime.

Samsung Galaxy A36 latest Price in UAE

Samsung Galaxy A36 latest Price in UAE is around 670 AED.

Samsung Galaxy A36 key specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story