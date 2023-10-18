Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & Specification

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & Specification

Articles
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & Specification

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan & Specification

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a feature-packed smartphone that combines style and performance. It features a vibrant 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, providing stunning visuals and fluid navigation.

Powered by a capable Octa-core processor and up to 8GB of RAM, it delivers snappy performance for multitasking and gaming.

The camera setup is impressive, with a versatile quad-camera system that includes a 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth sensor. It captures detailed photos and 4K videos, while the 32MP front camera excels in selfies.

With a large 5,000mAh battery and 25W fast charging, the Galaxy A53 ensures all-day usage. It also features 5G connectivity, ample storage options, and runs on Samsung’s One UI 3.1, based on Android. The A53 is a well-rounded mid-range smartphone suitable for various users.

Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy A53 price in Pakistan is Rs. 133,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm
Weight189 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue, Peach
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 1280 soc
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 65 min

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story