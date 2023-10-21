Samsung Galaxy A53 price in USA & specifications

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Australia & specs – Oct 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A53 is available on the market with impressive features. The smartphone has an Exynos 1280 SoC chipset.
It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card.
The device has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is a Mali-G68 MC4.
The Galaxy A53 has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The phone features a quad-camera setup on the back. The phone runs on the OneUI 4.1 operating system, which is based on Android 12.
The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.
Samsung Galaxy A53 price in USA
The Samsung Galaxy A53 price in USA is 479 USD.
Samsung Galaxy A53 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue, Peach
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 1280 soc
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X”, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back, NFC (market dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|Fast charging 33W, 100% in 65 min (advertised)
