Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a mid-range smartphone that offers a range of impressive features. With a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, it provides vibrant and sharp visuals. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and multitasking.
In the camera department, the Galaxy A54 boasts a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera, an ultra-wide lens, a macro lens, and a depth sensor. This setup allows for capturing a wide range of photography styles, from detailed landscapes to up-close macros.
The device also comes with a large battery that offers long-lasting usage on a single charge. It supports 25W fast charging for quick power top-ups. Additionally, the phone features a sleek design, an on-screen fingerprint sensor, and runs on Samsung’s One UI, providing a user-friendly interface.
Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a well-rounded smartphone that combines impressive camera capabilities, a beautiful display, and reliable performance, making it a solid choice in the mid-range smartphone segment.
Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 140,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A54 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Lime, Graphite, Violet, White
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 1380 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MP5
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W wired
