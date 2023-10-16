Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Advertisement
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a versatile mid-range smartphone that offers a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display, providing vibrant visuals with Full HD+ resolution.

Powered by a reliable octa-core processor and ample RAM, it ensures smooth performance for multitasking and app usage. With a quad-camera setup, the A54 captures impressive photos, including a 64MP main camera.

The device also boasts a large 5,000mAh battery, ensuring extended usage without frequent charging. It supports fast charging for convenience. This phone comes with 5G connectivity, providing faster data speeds.

Additionally, it offers an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, ample storage options, and the latest Samsung One UI for an enhanced user experience.

Samsung Galaxy A54 price in UAE

The Samsung Galaxy A54 price in UAE is AED 1,050.00/-

Samsung Galaxy A54 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
Dimensions158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm
Weight202 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLimeGraphite, Violet, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 1380 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MP5
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Featurespanorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W wired

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

