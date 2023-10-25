Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in USA & Specs – Oct 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a feature-packed mid-range smartphone offering a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a vibrant FHD+ resolution.

This device is powered by a capable octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. With a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, it captures detailed photos and 4K videos.

The generous 5,000mAh battery provides all-day usage, and fast charging keeps you connected. It supports 5G connectivity for faster data speeds. The phone offers ample storage and expandable memory for all your apps and media.

With a sleek design and a variety of color options, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is an attractive and affordable choice for users looking for a well-rounded smartphone experience.

Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in USA

The Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in USA is $399.99/-

Samsung Galaxy A54 detailed specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm Weight 202 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Lime , Graphite , Violet, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 1380 (5 nm ) GPU Mali-G68 MP5 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W wired

