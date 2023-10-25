Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in USA & Specs – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy A55 price in USA & features
Samsung just unveiled the upcoming Galaxy A55 series, set to launch in...
The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a feature-packed mid-range smartphone offering a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a vibrant FHD+ resolution.
This device is powered by a capable octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and app performance. With a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, it captures detailed photos and 4K videos.
The generous 5,000mAh battery provides all-day usage, and fast charging keeps you connected. It supports 5G connectivity for faster data speeds. The phone offers ample storage and expandable memory for all your apps and media.
With a sleek design and a variety of color options, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is an attractive and affordable choice for users looking for a well-rounded smartphone experience.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 Price in USA is $399.99/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Lime, Graphite, Violet, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 1380 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MP5
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.