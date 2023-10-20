Samsung Galaxy A56 price in Canada & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A56 will soon be available on the market. The smartphone has amazing features and specs.

It comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 120 Hz display and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone has an Exynos 1280 (5 nm) chipset and an octa-core processor that provides smooth and efficient performance for daily smartphone tasks, including web browsing, social media, and light gaming.

The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space.

The Galaxy A56 features a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP triple camera setup for versatile photography and a 32MP front camera for stunning selfies and video calls.

Advertisement

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery, and the operating system is Android 13.

Also Read Vivo Y200 price in UAE & specifications Vivo has consistently aimed to provide consumers with innovative and feature-rich devices...

Samsung Galaxy A56 price in Canada

The Samsung Galaxy A56 price in Canada is expected to be 499 CAD

Samsung Galaxy A56 specifications

Advertisement General Brand Samsung Model Samsung Galaxy A56 Price Rs. 84,999/- Display Type 6.7 inches RAM (Memory) 8GB Storage 256 GB

Camera Features 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Colors Various Battery Backup 5000 mAh

Network 4G Network Yes 5G Network Yes Technology SATA

Display Display Type 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Features Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (HBM)



Advertisement Main Camera Camera Setup Triple Camera Resolution 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Features LED flash, panorama, HDR

Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS

Advertisement Performance Operating System Android 13 Chipset Exynos 1280 (5 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Card Slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) RAM (Memory) 8GB Storage 256 GB

Advertisement

Body & Design SIM Standard SIM Colors Various

Front Camera Camera Setup Single Resolution 32 MP Advertisement

Extra Features Loudspeaker 3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3, Cancelled Noice Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass,Virtual proximity sensing

Wi-fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 5000 mAh Placement Non Removable

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”