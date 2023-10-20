Samsung Galaxy A56 price in Canada & specifications

Vivo Y200 price in UAE & specifications
Vivo has consistently aimed to provide consumers with innovative and feature-rich devices...
The Samsung Galaxy A56 will soon be available on the market. The smartphone has amazing features and specs.
It comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 120 Hz display and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The smartphone has an Exynos 1280 (5 nm) chipset and an octa-core processor that provides smooth and efficient performance for daily smartphone tasks, including web browsing, social media, and light gaming.
The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space.
The Galaxy A56 features a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP triple camera setup for versatile photography and a 32MP front camera for stunning selfies and video calls.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery, and the operating system is Android 13.
The Samsung Galaxy A56 price in Canada is expected to be 499 CAD
|Brand
|Samsung
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy A56
|Price
|Rs. 84,999/-
|Display Type
|6.7 inches
|RAM (Memory)
|8GB
|Storage
|256 GB
|Camera Features
|64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Colors
|Various
|Battery Backup
|5000 mAh
|4G Network
|Yes
|5G Network
|Yes
|Technology
|SATA
|Display Type
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Features
|Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (HBM)
|Camera Setup
|Triple Camera
|Resolution
|64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS
|Operating System
|Android 13
|Chipset
|Exynos 1280 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Card Slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|RAM (Memory)
|8GB
|Storage
|256 GB
|SIM
|Standard SIM
|Colors
|Various
|Camera Setup
|Single
|Resolution
|32 MP
|Loudspeaker
|3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3, Cancelled Noice
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass,Virtual proximity sensing
|Wi-fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Placement
|Non Removable
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.