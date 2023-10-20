Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A56 price in Canada & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A56 price in Canada & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A56 price in Canada & specifications

Samsung Galaxy A56

The Samsung Galaxy A56 will soon be available on the market. The smartphone has amazing features and specs.

It comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with a 120 Hz display and a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone has an Exynos 1280 (5 nm) chipset and an octa-core processor that provides smooth and efficient performance for daily smartphone tasks, including web browsing, social media, and light gaming.

The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage space.

The Galaxy A56 features a 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP triple camera setup for versatile photography and a 32MP front camera for stunning selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery, and the operating system is Android 13.

Samsung Galaxy A56 price in Canada

The Samsung Galaxy A56 price in Canada is expected to be 499 CAD

Samsung Galaxy A56 specifications

General

BrandSamsung
ModelSamsung Galaxy A56
PriceRs. 84,999/-
Display Type6.7 inches
RAM (Memory)8GB
Storage256 GB
Camera Features64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
ColorsVarious
Battery Backup5000 mAh

Network

4G NetworkYes
5G NetworkYes
TechnologySATA

Display

Display Type6.7 inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels
FeaturesSuper AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (HBM)
Main Camera

Camera SetupTriple Camera
Resolution64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Video4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS
Performance

Operating SystemAndroid 13
ChipsetExynos 1280 (5 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
Card SlotmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
RAM (Memory)8GB
Storage256 GB
Body & Design

SIMStandard SIM
ColorsVarious

Front Camera

Camera SetupSingle
Resolution32 MP
Extra Features

Loudspeaker3.5mm Audio Jeck, MP3, Cancelled Noice
Bluetooth5.2, A2DP, LE
GPSYes
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
SensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, compass,Virtual proximity sensing
Wi-fiWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity5000 mAh
PlacementNon Removable

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

